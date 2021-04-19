PUBG Mobile has shared a mysterious poster on its social channels which detail some content coming to the game in the 1.4 version update. The update will arrive for the game in the near future.

The poster depicts a desk with a computer, a phone, a laptop and a file dossier with some teases on the content coming soon to PUBG Mobile. You can see the image for yourself below.

Here it is revealed a new Team Deathmatch map will be coming to the game, as well as an update to the Vikendi map, some proposed changes to the Metro Royale game mode and what appears to be a strange portal device that may also change the size of any player who steps through it.

As for Metro Royale, the mode will be temporarily removed from the game to be improved upon. The official PUBG Mobile Twitter account states: “This mode will be taken down for a short period of time as we have decided to temporarily remove Metro Royale Mode in version 1.5 for further development and improvements. We are expecting to show everyone the official version of Metro Royale in late 2021.”

