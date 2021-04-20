Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most popular shooter mobile games in the world. It's also one of the few mobile games that's really picked up steam in the United States while growing in other countries as well. Made by the folks at the heavily invested Tencent Games, the charm of the mobile game is that it's the classic Call of Duty that gamers know and love.

It features many of the classic weapons, characters, and maps that have spanned over the course of the console/PC versions of the long-time series. Popular characters such as the legendary Simon "Ghost" Riley and maps such as Nuketown make a return among other things.

But, if it's a player's first time ever playing Call of Duty, or maybe they haven't played the game in a long time, it's understandable if it seems tricky early on. But don't worry, Call of Duty Mobile is a bit more forgiving and easier to pick up and play. With that said, here are a few things to try and avoid early on.

