Mobile games publisher Tilting Point has partnered up with climate-positive organisation Ecologi to combat climate change by adding a new permanent feature to its space colony simulator, TerraGenesis to coincide with Earth Day next week. The update will be available next week across Android and iOS devices.

The new feature in question has you completing a variety of tasks within TerraGenesis, such as logging in each day, viewing adverts, completing missions and much more, and in turn this will help plant trees in the real world.

All your actions within the game will contribute towards reforestation efforts by Ecologi, and the feature isn’t just around for Earth Day next week but will be available permanently.

TerraGenesis-5-update-screenshot-from-website.jpg" alt="" loading="lazy">

Additionally, you will be able to monitor the impact of your actions as well as those of the community as a whole, using an in-game hub which will yield rewards as you collectively reach new milestones.

The new feature lands in TerraGenesis next week for Earth Day, but it’s already in soft launch and has resulted in over 22,000 trees already planted.

If you’re unaware of what the game is, TerraGenesis uses real data from NASA to bring you into a photorealistic rendition of outer-space. It gives you the ability to create and care for life on a new planet as you terraform it into a paradise. This might make it the perfect game to partner up with ecological preservation organisations.

If that sounds like something you’d love to contribute to, you can download TerraGenesis from the TerraGenesis-space-settlers/id1039841501" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">iOS App Store and the TerraGenesis&hl=en_US" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Play for Android store where it is a free to play game with adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of TerraGenesis articles!