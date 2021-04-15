Gram Games, a subsidiary of Zynga Games, has announced an in-game event for their popular puzzler, Merge Dragons, to celebrate Earth Day 2021. It's set to run from today until Monday, April 19th and looks to recognise the beauty of nature with special dragons and undersea items.

During the event period, players will be able to add mysterious Sea and Aqua dragons to their collections. On top of that, they can also expect to gather beautiful seashells that will be required to progress through the event itself.

Discussing the event, Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games said: “We’re excited to launch this event in celebration of this year’s Earth Day. The game’s magical world is inspired by the beauty of nature, so we hope that it can help bring awareness to Earth Day and the challenges our planet faces.”

They added: “With this event, we invite players to heal the mystical land back to its original form, while earning unique items, dragons and rewards, such as starfish and high-level shells, designed to bring joy and showcase the importance of environmental awareness to our community of players.”

If you're unfamiliar with Merge Dragons!, it's a casual puzzle game where players will hatch and evolve a variety of different dragons. There are a host of daily quests to complete to net additional rewards to further grow your collection. You'll also have your own Camp to decorate that you can invite your friends to alongside visiting theirs.

Merge Dragons! is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Merge Dragons! news stories!