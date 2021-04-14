Perfect World Entertainment has announced it is working on a new game for mobile platforms based on the Persona series of RPGs.

Although it currently only has the working title of CODE NAME: X, much about the trailer suggests it is based on the world of Persona 5. Furthermore, Gematsu has confirmed the binary code presented in the trailer translates to “Persona 5X”.

Chinese game company Perfect World has announced it is working on a mobile game for a famous JRPG IP. While the game is only known as CODE NAME: X, it is very clearly a mobile game based on the Persona IP. It is currently in early development and only confirmed for China atm pic.twitter.com/pM0BzrYQmX — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 13, 2021

Games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who frequently reports on the industry goings-on in China and Asia has also reported Perfect World Entertainment has confirmed to him it is working on a game based on the Persona IP.

This new game has only been confirmed for China so far, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the game won’t reach other audiences in the future. The Chinese-owned publisher is known for the previous Perfect World MMO as well as distributing Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 in China.

Perfect World confirmed to me its based on the Persona IP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 13, 2021

Any more details on the game are scarce besides what you can see in the trailer, which shows a hooded figure standing atop a building rooftop as well as a hacking program being triggered on a computer interface.

As for a release date, it’s likely we’ll know more once a proper reveal occurs at a later date. We’ll be sure to update you when that happens.