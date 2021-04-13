Mad About Pandas is releasing Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game on PC and console platforms later this week on 15th April after the game was previously launched on Apple Arcade last month.

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game is an interactive narrative adventure game that takes you on a surreal road trip where you find yourself on a dusty highway with no recollection of who you are or where you’re going.

Hitchhiker launched today on Apple Arcade! https://t.co/1sKHHbKshA Steam and Consoles coming soon! Happy hitching, everyone! — Hitchhiker (@Hitchhiker_Game) March 26, 2021

The game has you piecing together memories by catching rides with strangers across the country who will give you clues to your past and solutions to different environmental puzzles. This narrative-driven gameplay revolves around the other drivers who are escorting you, and features dialogue presented with an eclectic mix of personalities and quirky character traits.

But if you don’t own an iOS device or can’t subscribe to Apple Arcade, you may be in luck as the game will hit Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X\S as backwards compatible titles) this Thursday, 15th April.

It’s pretty normal for titles with Apple Arcade exclusivity deals to later come to other platforms. For example, Over the Alps launched exclusively on the paid subscription service and later came to other non-mobile platforms, meanwhile Blazing Griffin’s Murder Mystery Machine has just announced its plans to expand to PC and console now that it has released all of its episodes.

You can download Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game from Apple Arcade now if you have a suitable device, otherwise keep an eye on the official website for more info on where to get it on alternative platforms on Thursday.