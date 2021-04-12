Wargaming Group has been holding a special in-game event in World of Tanks Blitz throughout April themed around space exploration and interstellar discovery, and the game has re-introduced the popular Gravity Force mode as part of the celebration.

This mode is very different from a standard battle in World of Tanks Blitz. Here, gravity has been reduced to the point where vehicles can drift off into space when hitting even the slightest bump. Meanwhile, there’s also minimal fall damage, while shooting leads to vehicles being pushed back as a result of the recoil and impact.

Getting a victory in this mode will reward you with the Space Corps permanent avatar featuring 10 grades. Grabbing more victories also means you can move up avatar grades.

This version of Gravity Force is also tweaked slightly for the event, bringing in a new Thruster mechanic. This allows light tanks, medium tanks and tank destroyers to launch into the air with the press of a button. Where you go depends on the momentum of the vehicle when it’s activated, and can lead to some truly game-changing results.

This current event for World of Tanks Blitz also introduces the Sheridan tank, a deadly vehicle that fires deadly ATGM shells which have the potential to launch enemies into the stratosphere. This vehicle is the grand prize for the special in-game event, which runs until 16th April.

Gravity Force is available to anyone with a Tier V-X tank, and runs until 18th April. You can download World of Tanks Blitz from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. It is a free to play title with in-app purchases.

