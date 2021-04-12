Mobile games developer Cinq-Mars Media released its word puzzler Anagraphs last week for iOS and Android devices.

It’s a word game where you must search for anagrams, but it features a slight twist where the game uses a special font to make some letters vertically symmetrical. This means you can rotate each letter to create new ones, creating so many new ways to find anagrams from the letters you’re given.

NOW AVAILABLE for iOS and Android! Anagraphs - a new #free non-profit linguistic puzzle from the mind that brought you @synonymygame - uses a specially-designed font to broaden your vocabulary and expand what an #anagram can be! How many words can you find? Link in bio ???? pic.twitter.com/5xYkT0QgYL — Anagraphs (@anagraphs) April 6, 2021

To give an example of this, the word ‘ma’ would normally only be able to give you one other alternative spelling: ‘am’. However, with Anagraphs letting you rotate letters, you can change the M into a W, resulting in the word ‘aw’ appearing from ‘ma’.

This gives you so many more opportunities to create words, because you now have a whole new way of forming letters together. Altogether, the amount of words you can create is now vastly increased, and you will be able to discover so many new combinations you hadn’t even considered before.

You can check out the trailer below to see how the game plays out. You may recognise the name Cinq-Mars Media from their previous games like Lazy Chess, The Devil’s Calculator, and Synonymy. The developer has said Anagraphs is a spiritual successor of the latter, as it has you uncovering all possibilities to collect stars that can be used to unlock new levels.

Anagraphs is available to play now on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.