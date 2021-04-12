Command and conquer various planets with your fleet with the brand new real time-space battle simulator, End Matter, which is available now for iOS and Android. The game is a new entry into this genre and promises intense space battles with various weapons and defence systems to utilise such as lasers, blast shields and black hole guns.

With the constant threat posed by the brutal enemies in space, you'll take on the role of commander and guide your people to victory whilst saving your planet. The game lets you battle against three bots in a normal match or you can dive into the campaign mode which is comparatively tough but rewarding. As you progress in your campaign, the game will unlock new weapon systems and other interactive modes. In addition, the controls are quite easy to use and need no tutorial to start.

As a commander, control your ships, discover new worlds and conquer them as well. Players can also modify the map layouts as the game allows full customization to enhance the gameplay experience. Take a look at the gameplay trailer in the video down below.

You'll be able to develop new tactics and practice against AI bots to improve your skills. Before entering a match, the game features four levels of difficulty to choose from. The campaign mode, meanwhile, has 40 levels to beat with various rewards available for beating them.

Apart from that, new fun modes are also introduced to carry on the fun. This includes game variants like Team Death Match and Capture the Flag among others. Also, create custom lobbies and try out newly unlocked weapons and curate new combinations.

End Matter is now available on Google Play and App Store. It is a premium title that costs $2.99.