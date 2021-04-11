Netmarble’s MARVEL Future Fight is all set to host several in April as they plan to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary. The event is underway now and will run until April 29th. With so much taking place, the publisher is giving players the opportunity to pre-register for the events, with various rewards available for doing so.

To pre-register for the events, players can head to the game's official website and provide their email address for verification purpose. With such a huge player base the rewards will increase in quality as certain milestones are met. Also, on the exact day of the anniversary, player's will get a free chance to pick Selector: Tier-3 Character and a special Sixth Anniversary Comic Card.

After successfully registering, rewards such as 600 Crystals, 1x Selector: Tier 2 Character and 1.5M Gold are free to claim. The developers hope to reward players who have been playing the game for a long time with these anniversary celebrations.

Be sure to pre-register during the 6th Anniversary Pre-Registration Event from 4/9~4/29 to receive special rewards such as Crystals, a Tier-2 Selector Ticket, and more! #MARVELFutureFight Details: https://t.co/UvpR2c6FVp pic.twitter.com/RHCqcxLJdH — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) April 9, 2021

D-25 - D-19: Selector: 6-Star Character, Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket and 200 Crystals

D-18 - D-12: Selector: 6-Star Mutant Character and Tier-2 Mega Advancement Ticket

D-11 - D-5: Tier-3 Growth Materials, a Mythic Comic Card and 400 Crystals

D-4 - D-2: Level 4-6 Potential Enhancement Tickets

D-1: Odin’s Blessing Chest

On top of that, the game is also holding a Sixth Anniversary Countdown Event, that's already underway. Players can collect the rewards by simply logging into the game during the pre-determined time period. The details for the same are down below -

You can download Marvel Future Fight now from the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

