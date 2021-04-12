Yep, you read that right. Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is returning for its next entry, and it's happening quite soon. That's right, our groundbreaking, earth-shattering mobile gaming event is back, with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #4 taking place from May 20-21.

That's right, another Pocket Gamer LaunchPad. Goodness me. We've always had a thirst for delivering the best information on the best mobile games - that's why we're the best site for everything mobile gaming, of course - and back in July of last year that materialised into our first ever Pocket Gamer Launchpad.

It was great, an event for the ages. It was so good in fact that we followed it up in November with the cleverly named Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2. The third one took place in the last week of February and now we've got our next one coming on May 20-21st.

We're going to be running two streams as well as releasing news throughout the day, with each one kicking off once the clock hits 1700 UK Time. You can expect to see just as many explosive reveals, exclusive footage and world-premiere hands ons as we've had in previous events, but with the benefit of being able to warm up on the website through the days before it.

I don't know about you, but considering that we have been the first to reveal footage of Catalyst Black, of Black Desert Mobile roadmaps and of Pascal's Wager DLC - as well as much, much more - I think it's going to be pretty good.

So, if you're looking to witness the next chapter of mobile gaming history, then you'll want to make sure you have your eyes on Pocket Gamer from May 20th onward.

To ensure you stay up to date with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 here are a couple of things you can do:

> Sign up to our newsletter

> Subscribe to our YouTube channel

> Join the Discord

And we'll see you back here soon to discuss the future of mobile gaming, if not before.