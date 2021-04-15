1
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley allows you to play the part of a newcomer, a new farmer, who is now living in a very small town full of people who seem to know everyone. It’s a far cry from city life, as you spend your days fishing, visiting the beach, fighting monsters in the mine, and tending to your crops. There are events that happen, changing of seasons, and the game itself is just a relaxing time full of goals that you can set for yourself. It's a true life simulation game for Switch and some other platforms!
2
Bee Simulator
guessed it - a bumble bee. You can explore a world full of pretty flowers, humans, bright lights, picnics, but all as a tiny bee just looking to collect pollen and defend your hive from other insects and even people who don’t quite like bees. It’s a lovely simulation game for Switch that gives you a huge world to explore, even if it is just big because of your small size.
3
Summer in Mara
Summer in Mara is a lovely game where you play as a young girl who can farm, fish and otherwise help locals on her small island. There are a lot of unique characters to speak too, who will give you quests to help you on your journey. With so much of the island to explore, many items to craft and lots to collect, it’s a game that easily will bring you to an entirely new world.
4
Construction Simulator 3
If you are looking for something a bit more realistic and more like a job that you just haven’t had the time to explore yet, Construction Simulator 3 is a good bet. In this game, you can pick up a job and then use a bunch of different tools and vehicles to create buildings, lay pavement and build up a structure that others could live in. This game is pretty realistic, with officially licensed brands that can be used. However, you won’t actually have to work in the hot sun all day.
5
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is another farming game, but with a bit more in it! You can manage your own farm, purchase livestock, plant seeds… but also explore a town, eat different foods, take photos of cute animals and so much more. The game itself is adorable - featuring lots of townsfolk to interact with, in-game festivals, and what feels like a lot of adventure! You can also fish, mine, and ride wolves if you’d like.
6
Graveyard Keeper
Graveyard Keeper has you playing as someone who manages graveyards. A lot of what you can do in this game would be illegal - or really frowned upon in real life. This game is a medieval cemetery simulator that allows you to build and manage your own graveyard - but you will need to cut costs, expand your business to do things like witch-burning and try to get villagers to attend church somehow. It’s a wild ride.
7
Dream Daddy
Dream Daddy is a narrative driven simulator game for Nintendo Switch where you can play as a dad looking to date other dads. There are socially awkward situations, children that you need to consider, and lots of funny moments within this game. There are a lot of options when it comes to daddies to date, as well as a lot of big personalities all inside this small town that you will be living in!
8
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 has you running your own amusement park - something that I feel everyone would do in real life, if given the chance. This game has a lot of management aspects to it - as you decide who to hire, where to place different rides, what the ticket price is and even if you want to have animals as some of your attractions. You can play in sandbox modes with unlimited money or try making your millions through building something worth visiting.
9
Cooking Mama
Cooking Mama is a classic, and Cooking Mama: Cookstar allows you to cook recipes along with Mama, who will tell you if you are doing good or bad at creating the food. You will unlock more recipes as your cooking skill progresses, as well as be able to skillfully chop, grate and fry up loads of different foods for your enjoyment!
10
Stranded Sails
Stranded Sails is an open world exploration game, with yes, a fair bit of farming. You have washed up on an island and must survive on it - through farming, crafting and cooking for your camp of survivors. Your end goal is to build a new ship to allow you to head back home, but first you can discover loads of treasures and items around the island - along with dangers too. It’s a pretty neat adventure!