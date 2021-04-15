After the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the simulation genre has really been quite popular. Simulation games allow you to live another life, away from the one you are currently in, playing as completely different characters often in a different world. There are lots of different simulator games, and often I feel that management games fit the bill too, but this list is going to stick to more games that allow you to live in a world different from your own.

In case you prefer to play the RPG games on your Switch, here is the list of best ones released so far!

Simulation games are a fun experience and often allow you to play out worlds that you would otherwise dream of being in, or find experiences unlike the ones you could do in real life. There are many, many simulation games out there for Nintendo Switch, but we have spent some time finding the best of the best.

Now, let’s dive into our top 10 best simulation games for Nintendo Switch.