Today, Boltrend Games has announced that the global version of ForwardWorks' Disgaea RPG will be releasing for iOS and Android on April 12th or 13th, depending on your region. The game can be pre-downloaded on April 12th at 1:00 (UTC-8) before the servers go live at 18:00 (UTC-8) that same day.

Disgaea RPG is the latest entry in a series that has predominately appeared on console and PC. It will see several protagonists from the franchise's history reuniting in one game. This includes the likes of Laharl, Flonne, Etna, Adell, Mao, Valvatorez and Killia.

The story will follow these characters as they get up to numerous adventures in the Netherworld. It's a chance for long-time fans of the series to relive classic plots from its long history whilst newcomers can quickly get up to speed with the Disgaea lore.

Throughout these numerous narratives, there will be plenty of turn-based battles to partake in with the team that you've assembled. There are a few unusual options to choose from in these fights such as Team Attack, Tower and Throw, which the developer says will add more strategy and a bit of humour to proceedings.

Beyond that, the game will feature plenty of familiar elements from the series to enjoy as well. The Dark Assembly can be used to unlock bits of new content whilst the Item World can be used to upgrade your equipment. Finally, those looking for a challenge can take on the Overlord's Tower, earning a plethora of useful rewards if they manage to emerge victorious.

Disgaea RPG is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on April 13th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.