Solitaire Bliss Collection, the popular multi-platform Solitaire game from Mongoose Net, released its Spring 2021 update with a whopping four new games to thank its fans. Version 1.4 of the full-featured Solitaire game comes with additional daily challenges, brand new achievements, and a rank system, plus localization in five new languages on top of the existing 15.

In addition to the 28 Solitaire variants like Pyramid, Forty Thieves, and TriPeaks, Scorpion Solitaire lets players experience both Spider Solitaire and Yukon in one hybrid game. There will also be an easy Scorpion variant, as well as variants of FreeCell called Eight Off and Easy Eight Off.

According to Mongoose Net lead developer Alex Presman, “There are millions of Solitaire players around the world. Solitaire Bliss Collection aims at perfecting Solitaire. To celebrate the continued success of the app – and to thank our loyal fans – we’ve introduced four new games to the collection. We really hope players will enjoy playing them as much as we loved creating them!”

Meanwhile, five new languages have been added, namely, Dutch, Slovak, Polish, Serbian, and Croatian. The jam-packed bundle is available for free on both iOS and Android (and on the web) with an option for a one-time purchase to remove ads. You can play Solitaire Bliss Collection offline with no network required.