Following the initial announcement at the start of last month, DHGames' Heroic Expedition is now set to release on 9th April after it was previously intended to release today. If you're unfamiliar, Heroic Expedition is a Norse-inspired idle RPG that includes roguelike elements and a spot of city-building for good measure.

You'll look to rule the lands in PvE by participating in a series of battles. But first, you'll need to assemble a team of heroes. Each of them can be awakened and evolved to improve their different powers and abilities. There are five different factions to choose from when assembling your squads too, so there should be plenty of options available.

Once you've gathered your dream line-up you can set up your strategies and head into the fight. Of course, this is an idle game, so the battles can take place automatically if you'd prefer, meaning all you have to do is collect your loot and set up your team.

If you're feeling more competitive, the game also boasts a PvP mode. You can create a guild with your pals before battling against other players in an attempt to rise up the ranks, with a plethora of rewards on offer for performing well.

When the game launches on Friday, you'll be able to grab yourself 30 Advanced Summoning Stones by redeeming the code 'HE777'. On top of that, by logging in daily you'll also be able to net up to 100 extra draws. Heroic Expedition is proving to be a highly-anticipated title, having been featured by several YouTube influencers since it was first announced.

Heroic Expedition is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.