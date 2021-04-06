Microsoft has announced a bunch of titles that will soon be heading to Xbox Game Pass. On top of that - and most importantly for us - they've also announced that dedicated touch controls for 50 plus games will soon be available too.
The first game available on the service to include touch screen controls was Minecraft Dungeons. Since then Microsoft has continued to work with developers to bring the feature to more of the games since it has reportedly become one of the most requested features.
The 54 titles you can now enjoy using touch screen controls are:
- Beholder: Complete Edition
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados 3
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbour
- Hotshot Racing
- Ikenfell
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Morkedd
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why
- The Dark Crystal: Age of the Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair
In addition to the above, the following games will also be heading to Game Pass over the next few weeks:
- Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8th
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 8th
- Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8th
- Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8th
- NHL 21 (Console) – April 12th
- Rain on your Parade (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 15th
- Pathway (PC) – April 15th
- MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20th