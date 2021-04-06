Microsoft has announced a bunch of titles that will soon be heading to Xbox Game Pass. On top of that - and most importantly for us - they've also announced that dedicated touch controls for 50 plus games will soon be available too.

The first game available on the service to include touch screen controls was Minecraft Dungeons. Since then Microsoft has continued to work with developers to bring the feature to more of the games since it has reportedly become one of the most requested features.

The 54 titles you can now enjoy using touch screen controls are:

Beholder: Complete Edition

Bridge Constructor Portal

Celeste

Dead Cells

Desperados 3

Don't Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Enter the Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Gears 5

Golf with your Friends

Guacamelee 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbour

Hotshot Racing

Ikenfell

Jetpac Refuelled

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Morkedd

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

Night Call

Nowhere Prophet

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity

Project Winter

River City Girls

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Tell Me Why

The Dark Crystal: Age of the Resistance Tactics

The Little Acre

The Touryst

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

Touhou Luna Nights

UnderMine

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

What Remains of Edith Finch

Xeno Crisis

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair

In addition to the above, the following games will also be heading to Game Pass over the next few weeks: