MLB Tap Sports Baseball 21 is one of the most popular and recognizable sports games on mobile. Yup, I'm sure you've seen those "tap" advertisements online. It has become a staple of sorts when it comes to mobile baseball games thanks to its simple-to-play nature and MLB licensing.

One nice aspect of the new game is the ability to create your own player. This is called the "Create A Legend" mode, and it's extremely simple to use. Frankly, it's probably the easiest player creator to use in a sports game, while also being in-depth enough to give you plenty of options.

It's always a lot of fun when you can create yourself or another character and implement them into the game. It's your creation so it makes things a bit more personal. Using MLB pros is awesome, but including your own star in there adds to the intrigue. Here are a few things to think about when creating your Legend.