Following the announcement around three weeks ago, Elex and Skybound have announced the release date for their upcoming strategy game, The Walking Dead: Survivors. It will launch for both iOS and Android devices on April 12th. The game has proven to be hotly anticipated since it was first revealed, having racked up 1.5 million pre-registers ahead of the game's arrival next week.

In The Walking Dead: Survivors, players will encounter over 80 different characters from Skybound's comic book series alongside a few new survivors. There will be plenty of fan-favourites to play as too, including the likes of Rick, Herschel and Glenn.

The various Survivors will fall into one of two groups, Combat or Development. Though both are capable of battling against the zombie hordes, Combat Survivors will obviously be better suited to this whilst Development characters will offer your camp various powerful buffs, such as increased production speed.

That means when players aren't tangling with zombies they'll be spending their time creating the best town possible. They will need to assign their Survivors to various tasks whilst looking to expand their base by moving into new territories.

The strategic element of the game stems from choosing which buildings to construct and when depending on their current needs. On top of that, they'll need to carefully decide how to fortify the camp and decide which Survivors to upgrade so they can better fulfil the needs of the base.

The Walking Dead: Survivors will release for both the App Store and Google Play on April 12th, though you might already be able to get it from the latter through Early Access. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.