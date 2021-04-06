For the past few weeks, Niantic’s Pokemon Go has been on an event hosting spree and today in The Season of Legends they are all set to celebrate rivalries between Pokémon in the new Rival’s week. Pokémon such as Skrelp and Clauncher will be making their Pokémon GO debut, whilst Therian Forme Landorus will be appearing in five-star raids for the first time. The event will start on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and run until Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Training with friends is a great way to improve, but there’s something special about testing your limits against a rival! ???? Did you know that some Pokémon are known to be rivals, too? ???? An event featuring these Pokémon will be coming soon! https://t.co/3hZ1YQE8oz pic.twitter.com/hOV5vMfNMK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 5, 2021

Skrelp and Clauncher will be introduced for the first time and you can get your hands on them as they’ll be appearing in the wild, Raids and as Field Research encounter rewards.

From now on in five-star raids, Therian Forme Landorus will make its debut and will be up for grabs if you can beat it in battle.

Win Raid Battles in the Rivals Week challenge in the Global Challenge Arena, to unlock a 2× Catch Stardust bonus.

Pokémon such as Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more will be appearing more during the event as they are famous due to their rivalries.

Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper, and more will be appearing frequently and especially in raids.

Players can encounter Team GO Rocket along with their balloons more frequently as they take over more PokéStops than normal.

Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper will hatch from 5 km eggs.

