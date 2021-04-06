In a recent announcement from FunPlus, their famous strategy game, State of Survival is partnering with AMC's popular award-winning series, Walking Dead to bring Daryl Dixon into their game. The collab is quite a lengthy one too, as it is set to run from April 15th till October 2021.

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman. The story is about a zombie apocalypse where a few survivors batte against creepy zombies to stay alive.

State of Survival ?? The Walking Dead New Chaos Awaits | State of Survival x AMC The Walking Dead https://t.co/GEvRxq4UZ1 via @YouTube Starting April 15, the action will begin.@AMC_TV @WalkingDead_AMC #ANewChaosAwaits #TWD #StateofSurvival — State of Survival Official (@state_survival) April 6, 2021

So far, this collaboration will surely be one of the most anticipated since Daryl Dixon is the lead character from AMC's horror drama series The Walking Dead and fans of the series are quite excited as he will be a playable character hero. In-game, Daryl along with his canine companion Dog will have to tackle hordes of zombie attacks.

To add more punch to the partnership, Actor Norman Reedus who plays the role of Daryl Dixon, lent his voice to the in-game character to give it an even more authentic feel. In the above video take a look at the official announcement regarding the collab by Norman Reedus himself.

Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus said, “It’s an honour to introduce one of the most captivating characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead into the State of Survival,”. With such massive collab, the game is sure to attract new players along with the old ones.

State of Survival is now available on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

