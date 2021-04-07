The Everlasting Regret is a puzzle game that is also a narrative adventure. It's one of the more unique puzzle games ever made on mobile and one of the best out right now. In fact, at the time of this writing, it's listed as one of our top 25 best free games on mobile.

It takes place in ancient Japan and tells the story of a young woman and her time spent with an Emperor. As you progress through the narrative, you need to make certain selections to connect the dots in the story. You have three main choices: Bond, Erase, and Vivify.

You'll need to use these to figure out what happens next in the tale. With Bond, for example, you'll be able to move your finger from one point to another to bring a scene to life. It's essentially like making a book page into little clips or a flipbook of sorts. But it's a fun, beautiful, and relaxing puzzle game that's free to play as we mentioned before. Here are a few ways to enjoy The Everlasting Regret.