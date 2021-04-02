DeNA has announced Spring-themed content updates in Pokémon Masters EX by partnering with The Pokémon Company. It will introduce all-new sync pairs, along with the latest in-game story event called “Pasio Eggsplorers”, set to run until April 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

These new Sync Pairs will be Easter-themed versions of Burgh & Togepi and May & Lopunny. Also, Burgh & Togepi can cast the special skill called Metronome, which executes one of several moves at random, whereas you will find a variation of Normal-type to Fighting-type in the case of May & Lopunny. Get a chance to grab these powerful Sync Pairs from now until April 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time in the Sync Pair Spotlight Scout.

To witness the newly added in-game story players will have to complete Chapter 1 of the Main Story. The story is set on the island of Pasio and follows Burgh and May as they try and find some lost eggs. Complete the task while the event continues and earn in-game rewards such as Togepi, Buneary, Torchic, and Lucario-themed eggs. Also logging in during the event will make you eligible for a reward of up to 1600 gems.

In addition to these Spring-themed content updates, the developer has also added and adjusted the basic in-game content. Let's take a detailed look at them:

Diantha & Gardevoir Now Available

Enter the sync pair spotlight scout to claim The Kalos Champion Diantha and her partner Pokémon Gardevoir, available from today until April 21 at 10:59 p.m Pacific Time. Gardevoir can Mega evolve and uses moves such as Moonblast and Dazzling Gleam.

Legendary Arena – Latias

Considering the previous Legendary Arena battles, this update has optimized and reduced the difficulty of the battles. With the latest update, Legendary Pokémon Latias will battle players alongside Flygon and Alakazam. Enjoy the Arena battle till April 13 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Champion Stadium – Battle Iris & Hydreigon and Alder & Volcarona

Finally coming to the players favourite battle spot, Champion Stadium. From today, players can battle the Elite Four and Champion of a particular region. With The Unova region’s Champion Stadium coming soon players can battle against the Unova Elite Four: Grimsley & Liepard, Marshal & Conkeldurr, Shauntal & Chandelure, and Caitlin & Reuniclus.

If the player manages to defeat the Elite Four, then the final battle will be against either Iris & Hydreigon or Alder & Volcarona. The Unova Challenge will run from April 4 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time until May 2 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 116 other Pokémon Masters EX news stories!