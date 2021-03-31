gamigo has revealed a new mobile turn-based strategy game called Heroes of Twilight, which is coming to Android and iOS later this summer.

The game actually features a mix of genres including turn-based strategy, RPG and real-time PvP arena, where you have access to a diverse roster of unique characters and a wide array of powerful card-based spells.

Heroes of Twilight isn’t just about punching hard and devising strategy either though, as the game also features a charming art style and distinctive day/night cycle in every Arena match. This is important for gameplay, as the heroes change their appearances and have access to different individual abilities each time the sun hides or emerges.

These skills and talents can also be upgraded to suit your individual playstyle, and each hero’s dual personality adds a new tactical element to every match as it gives you twice as many ways to beat opponents.

Heroes of Twilight features solo PvP matches where it’s just you and another player squared against each other in an arena, but these rounds are fairly matched thanks to gamigo’s robust matchmaking system implemented into the game.

There will also be a clan system, to help you team up with other friendly players, and a leaderboards ladder where you can participate in events and tournaments.

So if you're after a new PvP strategy game to play be sure to check out Heroes of Twilight. There's no date attached yet but it will be releasing later this summer. More information will be arriving in the upcoming weeks before launch, but for now you can keep up with the development over on the game’s official website.