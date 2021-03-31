Sozap finally adds co-op multiplayer support to their thriller shooter game Armed Heist in the latest update. Armed Heist is all about facing the cops, taking out law enforcement, robbing armoured trucks, and emptying vaults with more than 70 challenges.

The support came after almost two years of its release globally. The story is about the player becoming a professional robber, carrying out multiple heist jobs across three unique maps. You can bring in your friends or join with other players for a mission.

The game allows maximum customization. Mod your weapons, gears, suits in any way you prefer. Fill your loadouts with 30+ pistols, shotguns, snipers, and assault rifles available. Also, don’t forget to pack up extra items such as sights, suppressors, grips, barrels, stocks, and different skins for a personal touch.

Armed Heist should meet every expectation of a player who is interested in shooter games. Look for the crime map on-screen that will guide you to targets in the mission. In the video below take a look at the game’s official trailer.

Choose from various jobs available to you such as robbing low-security banks, armoured trucks, jewellery stores, docks, airports and casinos. The difficulty of each mission is different and the level of challenge can be selected before heading to a mission.

Last but not the least, Armed Heist offers the most outrageous outfits ever for your character. Special skins are also available on different occasions like Christmas and Halloween. Also, the game has daily tasks and events where you get a chance to receive skins, masks, bulletproof vests and outfits.

Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper is now available on App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.