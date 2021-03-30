Indie publisher Seasun Games has released Biphase on iOS and Android today as a free to play title.

It’s a 2D platformer that is centred around exploration and puzzles. You play as someone who has bipolar disorder, and you must discover and break through an abstract red and black world to discover more about yourself.

Challenges and struggles may present themselves for every single step anyone takes.

Biphase is available now on App Store/Google Play/Steam #WorldBipolarDay #Biphase

Each level in the game features controllable platforms and routes that challenge your intelligence and patience, creating a feeling that the world is ever-transformative. The controls are simple too, utilising a left slider to move horizontally and tap to jump and trigger mechanisms.

Developed by a team of students, Biphase aims to increase understanding of bipolar disorder as its release coincides with World Bipolar Disorder Day. It is part of a charity programme that sims to show the lives of those who live with the condition and to comprehend the patients who suffer with it.

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness characterised by extreme shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and patients sometimes struggle to concentrate and carry out daily tasks. You can learn more about the condition, including how it’s diagnosed and treated, from Mind’s website here.

Biphase is supported by the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), an organisation that supports people with bipolar disorder. All the money collected in the game is transferred to DBSA.

You can download Biphase now from the iOS App Store or the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with no in-app purchases. World Bipolar Day is recognised each year on 30th March.