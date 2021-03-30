Following the previous announcement made by Niantic regarding the series of events coming in April. The first one that players are going to encounter is a spring-themed event coming up to welcome the season in the Northern Hemisphere. Also, Mega Lopunny will make its debut in the Pokemon Go roster.

Get a chance to hunt Chansey, Happiny, and some other familiar Pokémon wearing flower crowns. The entire event is set to run from Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

If a Chansey is evolved while wearing a flower crown into Blissey, that Blissey will be wearing a flower crown, too. Lucky players will get a chance to encounter a Shiny Chansey or a Shiny Happiny.

Spring has sprung in the northern hemisphere, and we’re celebrating with a spring-themed event! Join us as we welcome the changing of the seasons with Pokémon like Chansey and Happiny wearing flower crowns! ???????? https://t.co/mpv04bBqNX pic.twitter.com/HiRaL6PpJW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 29, 2021

Apart from the Flower Crown pokemon, the event will also reward a lot more with other stuff.

Exeggcute, Marill, Plusle, Minun, Buneary, Bunnelby, and more will pop up more in the wild.

Participate in the Team GO Rocket battles to face Shadow Exeggcute

Mega Raids will feature Mega Lopunny for the first time.

Other spring-themed Pokémon will be appearing in raids as well. Players can buy Mega Lopunny–inspired avatar items right in the shop.

Head to the PokéStops to claim the event-exclusive spring-themed Gift stickers and Gifts during the event.

Complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks to face Azumarill, Rufflet, and more which are exclusively available in this event only.

Get a chance to receive a Lucky Egg, Mega Lopunny Energy, and X by completing the spring-themed Collection Challenge. Check the progress by visiting the Today View tab to track your progress.

Bonuses

2× Hatch Candy

Lucky Eggs will last for one hour

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when you place an Egg in an Incubator during the event

