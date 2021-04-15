With so many mobile games released each month, it can be all too easy to miss a minor gem. That's why at the end of each month we like to take take a look back at some of the best iOS and Android games to have been released.

March was full of the promises of spring, with a fresh flowering of iOS and Android gaming talent. We've picked the best and arranged them into a pretty mobile gaming bouquet, just for you.

Cheesy seasonal metaphors aside, March saw a couple of absolute beauties release. We had a sharp puzzler, a classic autorunner, and stupendous 2D platformer, a classy TV tie-in, and more besides.

Hankering for some Animal Crossing-like loveliness for your iPhone? We've got you covered. How about some premium deck building? Boy, do we have a treat for you.

Have you been playing anything else in March? Do share in the comments below.