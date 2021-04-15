With so many mobile games released each month, it can be all too easy to miss a minor gem. That's why at the end of each month we like to take take a look back at some of the best iOS and Android games to have been released.
March was full of the promises of spring, with a fresh flowering of iOS and Android gaming talent. We've picked the best and arranged them into a pretty mobile gaming bouquet, just for you.
Cheesy seasonal metaphors aside, March saw a couple of absolute beauties release. We had a sharp puzzler, a classic autorunner, and stupendous 2D platformer, a classy TV tie-in, and more besides.
Hankering for some Animal Crossing-like loveliness for your iPhone? We've got you covered. How about some premium deck building? Boy, do we have a treat for you.
An outstanding puzzle game with top down perspective and a chirpy premise. Bundle boxes into three lanes of a conveyor belt-driven production line according to colour.
Sounds simple, doesn't it? Don't worry, it is. But pretty soon time constraints and fresh modifiers come into play, and it all gets a wee bit hectic, with a level of rising panic that oonly the best mobile puzzlers can convey.
Unruly Heroes has to be one of the slickest, finest platformers ever made for mobile. If you've ever played and enjoyed a 2D Rayman game, then this could be your next jam. And with former Ubisoft staff involved, that's perhaps to be expected.
There's nothing especially original to its run-and-jump action, but Unruly Heroes has a level of spit and polish that's uncommon in a mobile game. With a world and story that nods to Journey to the West, it's a vibrant action-fantasy classic.
Burned out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons for your Nintendo Switch? Need a new fix of cutesy quotidian life sim loveliness? Allow us to introduce you to Cozy Grove.
This being an Apple Arcade game, its level of fit and finish is on point (gotta love those hand-drawn graphics), and there's no irritating monetisation either. We'd love to be able to do more in a day, but still - lovely game.
The iconic card game battler comes to iOS. And really, what more could you want? Magic the Gathering: Arena is all about carefully constructing your deck through tactical turn-based battles.
Everything's on-point here, from the crisp presentation to the helpful tutorial and several quality of life improvements. We're not massive fans of some of its monetisation, but otherwise this could well be your next obsession.
Temple Run, the original 3D auto-runner, arguably pinched a great deal from PlayStation platformer Crash Bandicoot. Naughty Dog's a colourful action series set the template with its tight, funnelled levels and frenetic forced-movement sections.
It's oddly appropriate, then, to see this - an autorunner starring the '90s mascot. King's effort offers absolutely nothing that we haven't seen before, but the orange marsupial arguably started it.
This is one of the true hits when it comes to mobile games that were released this March!
A Doctor Who tie-in might not sound the most appealing game (well, not to non-Whovians anyway), but The Lonely Assassins is a quality piece of work. It's a found phone game packed full of sharp dialogue and knowing references.
There isn't a great deal of scope to its gameplay, but the best thing we can say about Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is that it's a lot of fun even if you don't know your Daleks from your Cybermen.