Garena’s Free Fire has announced its next Elite Pass (EP), Bloodwing City. Corruption, gang fights and violence is the current scenario of the city and the local government is being controlled by rich and powerful gang members.

The involvement of the Survivors this time around is to back against those gang members and bring back the peace of the city. The latest EP focuses on the two citizens, Trixy and Shadow who actively volunteered themselves to fight the evil gangs and rescue the innocent citizens.

The story starts when both of them spot a street clash happening near the alley where the Governor was travelling. After finding out that it was a decoy and spotting the real governor, Shadow comes to the rescue.

If you want to become a vigilante and carry on the mission, then the game will grant you huge rewards and you will be able to resemble the popular duo, Shadow and Trixy.

Grab the Bloodwing Lad Bundle if you play as Shadow and Bloodwing Lass Bundle if played as Trixy. Along with new additional rewards which will help complete their look. To be specific it includes the Bloodwing City box skin, the Bloodwing Surfboard, a Bloodwing City skin for the Thompson, and the Vampire Bat backpack skin.

For this Elite Pass, the designers for the costumes for the EP took inspiration from modern street wears and nocturnal creatures, like bats. The costumes and the skins give a rogue feel to the characters of Shadow and Trixy and suit their role as the vigilantes.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android, where it is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

