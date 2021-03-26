F&L Galaxy has relaunched Megopoly this week. It’s a browser-based board game with real rewards which can be played through the web browser on your mobile phone.

Inspired by classic real estate board games, Megopoly has you building your empire by investing in virtual real estate. As you buy shares in properties, you earn rent in the form of a premium currency called Coins which can then be redeemed from real-world rewards such as Amazon Gift codes.

The game offers two unique boards, called Districts, to build these real estate empires in. Each one features a distinct look and feel, and F&L Galaxy is adding more locations inspired by real places and pop culture soon.

You can see the trailer for Megopoly below. You can play the game using a standard web browser such as Google Chrome, allowing you to play the game across PC, tablet or a smartphone.

“We are extremely excited to be relaunching Megopoly as the world’s first browser-based game that rewards players for their time,” said Creative Director Mike Amerson. “With Megopoly, we initially set out to create a versatile game that grows as our players grow. With a living economy and board that come to life as more players invest, we feel that Megopoly is something that players have never seen before.”

“We have an ambitious roadmap that focuses on creating a unique experience for players, with highly anticipated features that other games can’t recreate. While some of our more inspired features are still in early development we plan on sharing more exciting news soon.”

You can play Megopoly now on your smartphone using a web browser like Google Chrome or Safari. It is a free to play game.