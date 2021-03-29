Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is fresh off the development skillet and onto the plates of mobile gamers everywhere. The game features non-other than Crash Bandicoot, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest video game characters of all-time.

The game is an endless runner where two series icons; his sister Coco and Aku Aku the mask help Crash defeat different series antagonists and their goons, eventually, running into the evil one himself, Dr. Cortex. But it is quite a unique take on the classic endless runner.

Games in this genre normally don't feature boss fights but this one does. It also includes several powerups and even mid-run checkpoints, which are usually seen in the main games. Overall, it's a lot of fun to play and will take you back to the classic Crash days a little bit. Here are a few tips for Crash Bandicoot: On The Run to help you "womp" your foes.

