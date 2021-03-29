1
A beginner's best Marvel Strike Force team
Early on, you’ll nab Luke Cage and The Punisher right away. These two units are totally newbie-friendly, and they make for good Defenders (heh) to keep your team from being wiped out from the get-go. Don’t forget to take advantage of Luke Cage’s Taunt to protect your squishier party mates. You’ll also be able to farm Jessica Jones pretty early, but if you can’t complete the whole faction, you definitely can’t go wrong with Spider-Man.
As a beginner, everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood web-slinger will likely be your most reliable unit, so you can definitely get by with him as you move through the first few chapters of the main campaign (or even through Blitz).
Best Marvel Strike Force team: Arena and Blitz
The best Marvel Strike Force team will, more often than not, be from the same faction to help you make the most of the passives for each character. For Arena and Blitz, the mutants are always a good bet. Colossus can be your ever-reliable tank while Psylocke can be the DPS master. She’s particularly effective when your enemies have a penchant for debuffing you, as she can transfer negative effects on teammates to the enemy instead.
Storm is a good crowd control unit with her 550% AoE damage (plus, she slows down foes, too). Phoenix should be able to single-handedly provide support for the whole team, while Cyclops or Wolverine can round out the roster (by the way, you can score free Wolverine shards right now when you clear daily objectives!).
Raid Roster for Marvel Strike Force
Raid nodes will vary, so picking the best Marvel Strike Force team for this game mode can be a little tricky. You can go the tech route with Ultron as he can revive fallen allies, which is always helpful to keep your team afloat whenever you’re in a pinch. He can also summon Ultron Minions because everyone needs a helping hand every once in a while, right?
As mentioned, the Raid nodes will pretty much dictate which conditions you need to meet, but if you can sneak Minn-Erva in there somehow, you’re golden. With Minn-Erva, you can cast both AoE and targeted healing spells - and when it comes to Raids, you desperately need someone to recover your HP to make sure you last as long as you possibly can.
Best Marvel Strike Force team: Campaign
Campaigns will have their own conditions too, much like limited-time Events. The best Marvel Strike Force team will vary from mission to mission, but overall, investing your time and effort into the S.H.I.E.L.D. faction is still as practical as ever. If you don’t have too many all-powerful characters in your roster just yet, Nick Fury has you covered. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Medic is your go-to healer as you start your MSF journey and the S.H.I.E.L.D. Assault can provide you with devastating critical strike buffs plus a whole lot of AoE love.
If you happen to have Agent Coulson on hand, he also makes for a great teammate for Defense game modes, as his passive ability can grant 40% additional HP to everyone in your party. Overall, as with all other character guides out there, the most important thing to remember is to pick the unit you enjoy playing as the most, because isn’t that what really matters at the end of the day?
You can download the Marvel Strike Force from Google Play Store and App Store!