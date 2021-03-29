With MSF’s constant content updates (and with the 3rd anniversary celebration well underway), there’s no better time than now to get back into the game - and how else can you do that than by beefing up your roster with the best Marvel Strike Force team out there?

A typical tier list will tell you which characters can deal the most damage or whatnot, but while you might have the strongest unit in your team, you won’t necessarily be able to use them all the time especially if there are specific conditions that need to be met. For instance, some campaign missions will only allow certain heroes to join in on the fun, while some can only let you use the big baddies. You might also have to bench your strongest units in favour of fulfilling prerequisites for unlocking characters, like using only the S.H.I.E.L.D. faction to unlock Iron Man.

It’s more efficient to plan out the characters you want to spend Orbs on by keeping their usefulness in mind. Which is the best Marvel Strike Force team for the 5-on-5 battles of the Arena, and which ones will tip the scales in your favour during alliance raids?

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Marvel Strike Force tips, guides and walkthroughs!