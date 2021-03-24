Developer Gismart and Snap Inc, the owners of Snapchat, have announced a multi-game partnership to globally launch a new multiplayer game called Crazy Run. In addition to that, they're also set to start integrating Bitmoji's into Gismart's other games, starting with Perfect Expert 3D.

Their latest game, Crazy Run, is a real-time multiplayer title that sees players competing against one another by navigating their way through an obstacle course in a bid to become the first to cross the finish line. The game initially soft-launched last month and has already reached 7 million players in that time.

As mentioned, Gismart will also be introducing Bitmoji to one of their other games, Perfect Expert 3D, which will allow players to personalise their experience more. If you're unfamiliar with this Snapchat game, it tasks players with fixing common home maintenance issues. It's proven very popular and sees 3 million game sessions a day.

Discussing the partnership with Snap Inc, Lana Meisak, VP, BD and Marketing Gismart said: “Starting off with one-game cooperation, our relationship with Snap has quickly extended to multi-game partnership. We are excited to introduce Crazy Run and we hope the audience will enjoy playing it as much as Color Galaxy.”

She added: “We are also pleased to be able to explore other opportunities with Snap. By joining Snap’s early partner circle in integrating its technology, Snap Kit and Bitmoji for Games. We are currently discussing more opportunities utilizing Bitmoji for Games with exciting third-party brands.”

The aforementioned games are all available on Snapchat, which you can download from the App Store and Google Play. It's free to download but also contains various in-app purchases.