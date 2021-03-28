Rocket League is one of the most popular video games of all-time and perhaps the most fast-paced sports game ever made. As you likely know, Rocket League is a mixture of football (soccer in the US) and racing, combining the two to form what they call "soccar".

One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is how loose it is. It's about as random as you might expect for a game as chaotic as it is. It's so loose that you can score on your own team's goal if you wanted (I highly recommend not doing this, of course). This style of play includes in the nets as the goalkeeper.

Playing goalkeeper is incredibly critical to a team's success. I can't tell you the numerous times I've seen our teams and others lose a game because nobody was in goal, or there was a hiccup trying to make a save out there. Scoring is fun and all, like in any sports game, but unless you're a scoring machine, you need to have some solid goal play, and here are a few things you should know if you're newer to the experience.

