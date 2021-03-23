Farkle Safari, the wildlife conservation-slash-dice game from Polyworks Games, might have flown under your radar when it was released earlier this year, but there’s no reason you can’t still give it a go.

In this free-to-play dice adventure game, you play to become the Farkle Champion against a wide variety of colourful animals in the wild. Put your skills to the test across the savanna, or prove your Farkle prowess against forest wildlife and even under the deep blue sea. While you can’t physically travel the world right now, you can still satisfy your wanderlust via this virtual adventure and save the flora and fauna while you’re at it.

For those who are not too familiar with Farkle, there’s nothing to be intimidated about - the game welcomes you with a quick tutorial right off the bat. Essentially, you take turns rolling the dice against an NPC. Rolling 1s, 5s, triples, or special rolls helps you score, with every animal you play against having their own goal to win.

There are four locations in total, with eight animals you can play against in every region. Play to collect custom dice sets or earn trophies for the ultimate bragging rights. More importantly, playing the game lets you help out with wildlife conservation as a portion of all proceeds will benefit various charities like the World Wildlife Fund and the Rainforest Action Network.

Farkle Safari is available for free with in-app purchases on Google Play and on the App Store, or visit the official website.