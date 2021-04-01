Everyone likes video games and everyone likes food! So, as you may have guessed, there are many, many food-themed video games out there and games that have you cooking food. I am a foodie myself and I really enjoy cooking, baking and otherwise creating tasty treats.

Video games, where I can cook with unlimited ingredients, limited expense, and without waste is something I love exploring. It’s just fun to play cooking games and see the different foods featured in them. You can find tons of cooking-based games for Nintendo Switch, including multiplayer experiences where you can try to cook with your friends.

If you like RPGs, look at our 25 best RPGs for Nintendo Switch article. I'm sure you'll find something interesting.

I’ve played a huge number of cooking games in my time, but today I want to share with you my top 10 best cooking games, for the Nintendo Switch.