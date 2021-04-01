1
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! Is one of my favourite cooking games out there and there are two of them on Nintendo Switch. Overcooked! 2 is a fast-paced, chaotic, multiplayer game where you and your friends are all attempting to cook loads of different foods, quickly, for the customers that are patiently waiting for their order. The environments in this game really set it apart from others, as you will be cooking across moving cars, slipping on ice, and messing with conveyor belts - it’s so fun and frantic.
2
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
Another cooking game with a sequel, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is a cooking game for Switch that will use every single button on your controller. In this game, you will be managing an entire restaurant. This means everything from taking out the trash to setting up the menu, to seeing what would be trending based on the weather. There is a lot to do, prep before meals, making sure everyone is served before they get fed up with waiting and quickly taking orders during rush hour. The controls are interesting, using a lot of different buttons to fulfil mini-actions to create meals is the big difference from other cooking games, and also the challenge to the game.
3
Good Pizza, Great Pizza
Good Pizza, Great Pizza is a pizza cooking game, where you are looking to have the best pizza place in your town. The graphics are cute, the characters you are cooking pizzas for have their own personality, and even your rival comes to try out your food! There are upgrades, new ingredients to unlock, and lots of ways to spend your money! The neat thing about Good Pizza, Great Pizza is through customer orders they sometimes have little riddles for you to figure out.
4
Cooking Mama: Cookstar
Despite everyone stating that this game would brick your Nintendo Switch and was only made to turn your switch into a bitcoin mining machine (no seriously, these were the rumours when the game first was launching) I purchased Cooking Mama: Cookstar and had my Dad send me a physical copy from America. As it turns out, Cooking Mama isn’t that sinister and actually is just on the Nintendo Switch. This game is similar to any other Cooking Mama game, allowing you to be the home cook meals of your dreams and break down recipes into steps for you to follow, with Mama’s guidance.
5
Cooking Simulator
A realistic, 3D cooking game for Switch, Cooking Simulator has you slicing ingredients, boiling items, learning recipes and otherwise trying to run a massive kitchen all on your own. With a chef that looks a bit like Ramsey leading the way, you will learn how to create tons of dishes, using lots of tools around the kitchen and hopefully not burning down the whole room. All of your dishes are sent up through a dumbwaiter, so it’s a bit of an isolating experience, but an interesting one too.
6
My Universe - Cooking Star Restaurant
This game is similar to Cooking Mama in the way that you will be prepping different ingredients, frying, chopping, decorating and mixing, but you will also be managing the front of the house in your restaurant, creating a menu, and learning from the people who currently work there. It’s a really fun game that has everything you’d want from a cooking game, all on your Nintendo Switch.
7
Sushi Time!
Sushi Time! is one of those more default cooking games, where you are given a window looking out onto the customers in front of you, with a large countertop allowing you to prep and cook ingredients that are then served to customers. There are upgrades, more foods to unlock, customers getting angry when they have to wait too long. It’s a pretty classic cooking game for Switch but focused on sushi.
8
Pet Shop Snacks
Alright, bear with me. Pet Shop Snacks is a Switch cooking game where you are serving cute pets as your customers and making them magical snacks and foods that normal pets probably wouldn’t be eating in their everyday life. This game is similar in gameplay to Sushi Time, however, it’s got a less realistic and more colourful approach to the genre, which is quite fun, especially for those who are younger or want to cook up something a little different.
9
Inbento
Inbento is a puzzle game version of cooking, showing you simple recipes that come in the form of perfectly placed bento boxes. You will need to place various rice, fish and other ingredients into the box so that they match the exact recipe. Some rice squares or fish squares are stuck together, meaning that placement needs to be done carefully and perfectly to match the picture in the end. It’s a relaxing food-based game that may not really be cooking but is worth checking out if you like food games.
10
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
If you liked Sushi Time! above, the Cooking Tycoons 2 bundle is actually made by the same developers, with a very similar concept. With more of a variety in locations and types of food, this game has you preparing various dishes on the countertop in front of you, serving people through a little window and upgrading everything as you go. It’s got way more types of food than the previously mentioned game of a similar style but will remind you of the same sort of thing.