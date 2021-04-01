Everyone likes video games and everyone likes food! So, as you may have guessed, there are many, many food-themed video games out there and games that have you cooking food. I am a foodie myself and I really enjoy cooking, baking and otherwise creating tasty treats.

Video games, where I can cook with unlimited ingredients, limited expense, and without waste is something I love exploring. It’s just fun to play cooking games and see the different foods featured in them. You can find tons of cooking-based games for Nintendo Switch, including multiplayer experiences where you can try to cook with your friends.

I’ve played a huge number of cooking games in my time, but today I want to share with you my top 10 best cooking games, for the Nintendo Switch.