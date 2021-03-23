Studio [notes.] has launched the Kickstarter campaign for its turn-based horror role-playing game, Kowloon’s Curse, which will be released on iOS and Android in addition to its PC version which will be on Steam.

Kowloon’s Curse will be a turn-based RPG with horror elements which let you explore a surreal version of Kowloon Walled City, fighting or befriending its residents. A mysterious entity known as Mr. Kowloon has brought you to this place, and you must find a way out before the city’s dark nature consumes you.

Some of these horror themes are inspired by old Japanese adventure games, with the battle system being inspired by the Megami Tensei games. Overall, there are hundreds of characters to meet who will be able to help you in later battles.

The Kickstarter campaign for Kowloon’s Curse needs to raise €6,500 in order to receive full funding, after which it will enter full development as it works its way to a release. There’s also a stretch goal too, including more character graphics designed by Yoshitoshi Abe if the project raises €10,000.

You can also check out the trailer for Kowloon’s Curse above. The developer has said one playthrough of the game should take around six hours, but multiple playthroughs are encouraged if you’d like to experience the full story. Overall, there are three different routes you can take with new events and characters showing up periodically.

Check out the Kickstarter campaign for Kowloon’s Curse right here. It runs for 30 days and is looking to raise €6,500. It will be releasing on the iOS App Store, Google Play and Steam in May 2022.