Marmalade Game Studio has released its multiplayer party game Jigsaw Video Party for iOS and Android devices.

It’s a game designed to create the feeling of sitting down with friends to chat, face-to-face, whilst completing a jigsaw puzzle together. It hopes to unite players in a new way by using a classic pastime, allowing friends to begin parties with each other over the internet and start games directly from within these groups.

It has both text and video chat modes, making the experience as close to in-person gaming as much as possible on a mobile platform. This extends to the flexibility of the system, where players can join, leave and rejoin as and when they choose, as well as allowing for games to be paused and picked up again at a later date.

“We’ve wanted to create a game with fully integrated video and text chat for a long time,” says Cristina Mereuta from Marmalade Game Studio. “We always set out to bring people together through our games, and adding a face-to-face element just makes sense.”

“It’s exciting to be bringing this dream to life through Jigsaw Video Party, because Jigsaw puzzles are the ultimate group activity. When we set out to complete a jigsaw puzzle, we have one aim and one shared achievement. We sit down and solve it. We chat and catch up and make something beautiful at the same time. We can’t wait for players to have this experience on their mobiles.”

You and up to three friends can now construct these beautiful jigsaw puzzles together by downloading Jigsaw Video Party from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.