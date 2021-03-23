Postknight 2 an RPG by Kurechii is entering the early access phase. The game is a sequel to the highly acclaimed title, Post Knight. The gameplay and content are entirely based on the prequel and a ton of new features and contents will be added in the near future.

The developers believe that the characters are the main centre of attraction of a game. Post Knight features characters from every walks of life and players can relive each and every story they have to tell.

Postknight 2 is now on Early Access, as the devs need feedback in order to improve the game before its full release. With this, they can rectify the current bugs and add more content as promised.

The game is all about wandering to different places and exploring new things along with having a lot of adventures. Make new friends, bonds and memories with people you meet while travelling.

Start your journey as an untrained Knight and complete various tasks to claim rewards. In the meantime, prepare for your exams to graduate as a PostKnight. During your training time, getting achievements will allow you to rank up.

By travelling around the forests and mountains, you can meet many people of Prism. You'll be able to share your thoughts and listen to theirs whilst Witnessing numerous cultures and traditions at each place you stop. You can forge special bonds with the people you meet by sharing and receiving gifts.

The character has 3 skills overall, Attack, Defend and Recover. Hone these skills to become a powerful Knight. Players can try different tactics and combos to deal better damage and sustain. This will help in becoming a master of weapons and developing a unique playstyle.

Always remember to loot the enemy whom you defeat. The items recovered from the enemies can be used to trade. Keep collecting items and store them in your inventory which will ultimately help in upgrading your weapons and appearance.'

Postknight 2 is now available on Google Play in Early Access. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.