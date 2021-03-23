Hutch has recently announced their new action-based match-3 RPG title, Puzzle Heist is now out. The reveal was made at the London Games Festival and the title is available for both Android and iOS on their respective storefronts.

The game is all about collecting fast and expensive cars and experiencing the action involved in racing in the form of match-3 puzzles. Puzzle Heist will be adding some new elements in-game which are the first of their kind. With smooth graphics and engaging content, Puzzle Heist is all set to dominate the genre.

Start creating your own crew and gather allies to rule your street. The main aim behind creating a crew of your own is to defeat the evil boss, Jericho. Own a car of your choice and get into action along with your members.

The game features brands such as Porsche, Mazda, Lotus and Subaru. Own a licenced car from these brands and complete the levels to upgrade and customize them. In addition, there will be crew wars from time to time.

Focus on creating new crew members and expand your territory to dominate others. The game will allow you to challenge other players in a PvP raid. Win the raid and take home huge rewards and resources.

The rewards and resources contain many upgradable and rare items to use in your favourite car. Remember, the bigger your crew the more difficult your opponent will be. The difficulty of the levels is decided by such criteria.

If you love RPG games and want to try a mix of RPG, action and racing, then go ahead and try Hutch’s Puzzle Heist. The game is currently available for the UK, US, AU & NL and will soon be available in different countries as well.

Puzzle Heist is now available on Google Play and iOS App Store. The game is free-to-play and contains in-app purchases.