Blast Beats is an upcoming rhythm game with unique soundtracks paired with retro-style pixel art. Create by indie developer Moby Pixel, the game will be arriving for iOS and Android on the 28th of April.

If you have tried other one-tap rhythm games, you'll likely know what to expect. You'll be immersing yourself in creating new tunes and keeping up with the rhythm. The beautiful pixel art is made using Unity and the music has been produced using Garageband. There are 70 characters to unlock and 15 amazing tracks to tap along to.

The game has a very minimal interface so you don't get confused while playing. On the loading screen and the main screen, the game has only the required buttons to get you started. Multiple buttons appear on the same screen and naturally features a tutorial easing players into the game.

There are multiples stories to choose from, each with its own set of levels. Once you've chosen you're preferred story there are multiple difficulty settings to pick from depending on how much of a challenge you're seeking. The game also allows you to replay the same story by adjusting the levels. You can check out some footage from Blast Beats in the embedded video above.

However, players who enjoy seeing how their skills compare to others might find the game lacking since it doesn’t provide leaderboards. This is because the developer believes that the game is meant for fun and not for inciting competitiveness among the players.

As such the game is a single-player only affair. Blast Beats doesn’t have the feature of multiplayer. But you can surely create a group of players and challenge them to beat your highest record. Also, if you have completed the full game then, send it to the dev’s Twitter handle and get featured on social media.

Blast Beats is now only available on iOS devices to try. Use the iOS TestFlight public link to get your hands on it. However it will be heading to the App Store and Google Play on 28th April.