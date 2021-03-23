Zynga Inc. has announced a new Easter-themed event called Hoppin Holiday. The event will run simultaneously in Zynga’s three famous titles, Merge Magic!, Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and Empires & Puzzles. The event is meant to bring in the Easter vibes and present them with the help of the game.

Details of the Events:

From March 23rd - April 2nd, 2021, the Tropical Easter Egg Hunt event will take place. During this time, Lilo and Sooty will be able to enjoy Easter. Kate, the island’s boat captain will host a party to cheer up both of them as they leave with their Aunt. Participate in the event to witness the fun with Lilo and Sooty on the island. Along with spring chickens and Easter bunnies and beautifully decorated Easter egg for the event.

Empires & Puzzles - Springvale Event

The game will host the Springvale Event which will be running from March 29th – April 26th. Get a chance to summon seven Springvale exclusive heroes and claim them via Seasonal Summon. The claiming period will be time-limited, so remember to grab them before it expires. The event will have 3 levels, and each level has a different reward. Choose your favourite hero and troop to surpass every level and get trainer heroes, avatars, emblems and ascension materials upon completion.

Merge Magic - Easter Eggstravaganza Event

The event is set to run from 2nd April to 5th April 2021. The players will be tasked with completing various missions which will have huge permanent rewards. This will include objectives like finding the sparkly purple sheep and a rabbit with Easter Egg on his necklace. These adorable creatures have enormous powers which will be available for the player to try. Start completing a series of in-game quests during the event and grab points that will help to heal lands, gather points and unlock unique treasures.