FourThirtyThree has introduced three new Fight Jab Gloves to its mobile sports fighter, Boxing Star. The update is available now for iOS and Android devices.

If you update Boxing Star now, you will be able to get the three new Fight Jab Gloves, which are: W.STEP Fight GR, JAW Fight RD, and BEE Fight YW. Each of these new gloves boost attack speed when you equip them, making them a must-have for any players who prioritise speed.

The gloves can be purchased from the in-game store catalogue, but they’re also obtained through opening various League Packages and Boxes.

In addition to the new gloves, a Fight Jab Challenge is also being added to Boxing Star. This requires you to defeat opponents equipped with the new Fight Jab Gloves in fights which will yield new victory rewards, including Gold and Military Bag items.

In April, Boxing Star will also be holding a special April Fool’s Day Event, which includes heaps of in-game rewards. Completing in-game missions will reward you with points which can be exchanged for in-game items, but details on that are still sparse at the moment. The April Fool’s Day Event ends on 6th April.

If you’re unaware of what Boxing Star is, it’s a fighting game about boxing which has an immersive story and interactive gameplay as you fight your way through multiple tournaments. The game has proven to be popular on both iOS and Google Play in the two years since its release, racking up more than 40 million downloads on the latter according to FourThirtyThree.

You can download Boxing Star now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. It's a free to play game with adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Boxing Star articles!