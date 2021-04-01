1
Monopoly
Monopoly is a household name, but if you don’t want to have the physical board game to lug around, you can always try the digital version! This game is the same as the board game, though there are new action cards, modifiable game objectives, different board themes, and you can actually change around the modifiers to make the game shorter. Meaning that you and your family don’t spend all of the entire weekend trying to complete a single round. This is not just a board game for Nintendo Switch, you can find Monopoly on a bunch of different platforms.
2
Raiders of the North Sea
Raiders of the North Sea is a Viking raiding game, where you can make decisions to best drive your crew of Vikings. Along with making choice, you need to gather resources to raid other Vikings and loot the people you are attacking. In Raiders of the North Sea, you can play the campaign mode, but there is more fun to be had in the online multiplayer version. Some Vikings will take several attempts to properly loot, but that’s okay. At the end of the game, whoever has the most points is deemed the winner. This can easily turn into one of your favourite board games on Nintendo Switch.
3
Catan
If you are big into board games, you’ll have heard of The Settlers of Catan. Your goal in Catan is to create the best settlement - better than all of your opponents - and gather the most victory points. At first, you will be able to expand your territory quite easily, but as other players become stronger, you will find that the island isn’t big enough for all of you. Your placement is a big part of the strategy, as you will need to find the best places for you to take over. There is an element of luck, through dice rolling as well.
4
Dicey Dungeons
Dicey Dungeons isn’t a tabletop game that has been made digital. It’s a digital board game at its core, and one of the coolest roguelike titles that there is. There are a bunch of different gameplay varieties, great music, the visuals are so fun, and the entire thing is a great time. Dicey Dungeons is a deck-building roguelike where you roll dice and then place them into cards to determine how much you are able to use them - the strength they have, the amount the tools use or even how many dice you have on the next round. Another board game on Switch you'll love to play!
5
Wingspan
Wingspan is a beautiful and semi-complex tabletop game that has you playing with cards, dice, and managing what you have. Wingspan, as you may have guessed, is a game about rolling dice and getting birds. Birds have different abilities and actions that can be used once they are settled, but your main goal is to build up a big nature reserve and team your birds up to help each other and benefit from being around each other. It’s a complex game, but a fun one.
6
Uno
Uno is a classic card game, where players take turns placing down cards - which are normally the same colour or number as the last card placed down, but there are also wild cards that change the colour of the current, in-place card as well. It’s a simple game to play and really easy to learn, great for families that have younger members that want to get in on the game. The Nintendo Switch version of this board game has some cool animations and digital advancements that do add to the gameplay, beyond what a physical deck can do.
7
Pandemic
Pandemic is a strategic board game on Nintendo Switch where you and your team need to try and stop a growing virus that is killing off a lot of the world (sounds familiar?). You will need to play cards and use your resources well, working with the other players that you are playing with, to make sure humanity is the true winner. You’ll need to make your decisions well, thinking them through, as there is only a limited amount of time until the virus wins.
8
Evolution
Evolution is another game about animals! In this board game, you are looking to survive by keeping yourself ahead of your opponents. You will need to adapt to the world, making decisions on how to change your animal depending on the environment around them. If your unable to get water because there isn’t any on the ground, you’ll need to combine characteristics of an animal with a longer neck, for example, to reach food in trees. If your opponent is doing too well, you can become a carnivore and eat them. There is the ability to play against an AI if you don’t have any friends or to practice too!
9
Talisman
Talisman is a bigger board game, filled with so many things to do, from quests to take on, enemies to fight and challenges to attempt to win. It will see you and up to 5 of your friends trying to make your way to the centre of the board. There are a bunch of different characters to master, with different strengths and special abilities, however, there are always rivals that can take you down.
10
Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire is a procedurally generated card-based game where you can build up your deck, burn cards you don’t need, and power up the ones that are more useful to you. You will get to pick the path you want to play on in Slay the Spire, but each area has monsters to fight or decisions to make. This game is really fun to play and one that I’ve personally sunk a lot of hours with, both playing as a team with my friends on one character and alone. Being in position 10 of our list of best boards on Switch doesn't mean it is lesser in any way!