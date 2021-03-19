Originally announced back in October last year, Maze Theory in partnership with the BBC has released Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, a found footage phone game for iOS and Android devices. It’s also come to PC via Steam.

The game features the Weeping Angels, an iconic villain from the television series who have escaped from their basement prison in Wester Drumlins where the Doctor last left them in the episode ‘Blink’. These creatures can infiltrate technology, making them especially dangerous in a world where everyone possesses a mobile phone in their pocket.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins begins with you finding a discarded phone that you search through to uncover the secrets behind its owner, before you encounter the menacing angels. To help fight this threat, you team up with ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood, a character from the show played by Ingrid Oliver.

You look through various chat logs and search through a plethora of different in-game apps for clues about how to defeat the angels, with Osgood on hand to deliver hints and develop the story as you go along.

It’s worth pointing out that Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is being developed by Kaigan Games, which was the developer behind the excellent Simulacra and Sara Is Missing mobile games. Combining the talents of these teams in conjunction with a huge franchise may make it one of the more interesting games on the market for Whovians.

You can buy Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store today. It is a paid title which costs £2.99 and is also available on Steam for £5.99.

