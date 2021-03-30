1
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a game that I seem to purchase on every single platform out there. It’s a relaxing farming game, where you can mine, fish, battle monsters, explore stories, and slowly upgrade your farm. With your friends, you can all work together on a single farm, saving up together to build new barns and buy exclusive items at fairs, as well as learn about the townsfolk. One of the best co-op multiplayer games on Switch in our opinion!
Taiko No Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun
This rhythm-based game with a long name is really fun for those who like playing together or against each other, trying to follow songs primarily in Japanese. It’s based on the arcade machines of the same name, but you can unlock characters that help you out, more songs, and check out modes that pit you against your friend or have you work together. It’s also worth mentioning that Taiko No Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun has a large, physical controller that’s super fun to play with the game.
Animal Crossing: New Horizon
Animal Crossing is the multiplayer game that you probably see all of your friends playing. Together, you can visit each other’s islands and explore them. If a visitor is there, you can interact with them, purchase items from each other’s shops and generally explore. Some users even set up little trading booths with items they no longer want or set up games for you to play while you are visiting their island, which is always good fun.
Splatoon 2
In Splatoon 2, you and your friends can cover the map in various colours and then use those colours to slide around and get to new areas. It’s an arena-based game, where you need to cover the majority of the map, but there is also the ability to visit community areas, to leave notes and drawings up for other people. Splatoon 2 has managed to create a very town-like feeling, as the community all feels connected.
Among Us
Among Us is a game that’s really only played with other friends. In this game, some of your friends who are trapped on a ship with you are imposters, while the rest are crewmates looking to fulfil tasks and try to get the ship in tip-top shape. The imposter, however, is going around and killing other crewmates, so you must hash it out, have meetings, and vote out who you think the imposter is whenever you have a meeting. This game can get quite intense but remains pretty fun as well.
Minecraft
Minecraft is another game that’s on every platform imaginable, however, you can also play with your friends on your Nintendo Switch. This open-world adventure game allows you to build, mine and craft, fight against monsters, discover diamonds and otherwise build up a world with your friends all around you. This game is great for kids of all ages!
Overcooked 2
Overcooked 2 is a super fun cooking game where you and your friends need to work together to fulfill orders, chopping meat, deep frying and rolling sushi for your customers, all before they get sick of waiting. Unlike most cooking management games, Overcooked 2 is super colourful, fun, and the places that you cook in are out of this world! You’ll be throwing items between moving cars, slipping around conveyor belts, and otherwise trying to make this restaurant work. Another co-op multiplayer gem on Switch that you can play with your friends!
Snipperclips
Snipperclips is a lovely two-player puzzle game that allows two characters to work together, clipping apart bits of each other and their environment to make it onto the next puzzle. Rotating your body to snip off different bits will allow the players to fit into shapes, pop balloons, solve various puzzles and help each other along the way. It’s a very fun puzzle game!
Part Time UFO
Part Time UFO is a very cute and simple game where you play as an adorable UFO who is looking to help out the people of this town! As your UFO has a claw attached to it, you can use it to grab items and move them around. You and your friend will need to work together to help everyone get their items back where they belong, earning coins along the way.
Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)
In Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) you can build up towers of strange materials and then defend them so that they do not fall down. In two-player mode, you can use split-screen to stack up your tower and defend your tower as others try to bring it right down. It’s a simple game but a very fun one to both play and watch, especially when everything comes tumbling down.
Cake Bash
Cake Bash is a colourful and cute food-based game where you and your friends face off in quick matches, looking to earn the most points and get the most coins. Each game is several rounds long, and some of the rounds see you spending your coins on sweet treats to pop on top of your cake. The player with the tastiest cake at the end is the winner and you can unlock so many different game modes to ensure it’s always a good time.
Moving Out
Moving Out is a household favourite of ours, where everyone needs to quickly empty all of the items out of a house and into a moving truck. Nobody cares if you destroy the house, break all of the windows and completely take the door off of its hinges. All that matters is getting everything into the van quickly and some of the levels are quite funny too, with mountains of snow, animals chasing you and more.
Boomerang Fu
Boomerang Fu is a fighting game where everyone is cute and colourful fruits. You can play as all players vs each other or be on teams, it’s really up to you. In each round, you or your team need to be the last ones standing to earn a point. Your weapons are boomerangs, which are easy to throw and find. There are also tons of power-ups that can be found in each level, adding to the gameplay. It’s quick and fun!
Pack Master
Pack Master is a puzzle game where you need to place loads of colourful objects in strangely shaped luggage cases, making sure everything is nicely packed away before the cases close. In multiplayer, you are splitting your screen and racing each other to pack the bags as well as possible in the least amount of time.
Untitled Goose Game
What is better than having one annoying goose? Well, two of course. In Untitled Goose Game, you and your friend can both annoy the gardener, solve puzzles, steal items and otherwise cause chaos. If you are having trouble making it to the next area, you might find the game is easier with a friend to play alongside you and in games where you can cause trouble, it’s sometimes fun to have a friend along for the ride.
Flat Heroes
Flat Heroes is one of those simple looking games that are hard to master. You and your friends are looking to survive a level, but you don’t know what is going to happen until you start playing it. There are items that will fly towards you, boss fights where they will evolve and attack you, and just quite a bit going on!
Rayman Legends
Rayman Legends is a really fun platformer where you and your friends are trying to progress forward, fight monsters, unlock fairies, take on bosses and find coins. It’s a pretty fun game to play on your own, but even more so if you add in some friends. They can fight alongside you, popping you if you run out of lives so you can play a bit longer. It’s great if you’ve got someone who's not as great at games as you are since you can boost them up.
The Jackbox Party Pack
If you are looking for a multiplayer party game, The Jackbox Party Pack is a perfect game for you to play along with your friends. It is made up of a bunch of mini-games that you can play using your phones as controllers, so that you can beat each other, vote on answers, and otherwise enjoy a bunch of fun, all together! I am a huge fan of the Jackbox Party games and having them on your Nintendo Switch can be super fun.
Catastronauts
Catastronauts is a space-themed team working game where everyone is looking to work together to keep the ship flying in the sky, there are no imposters here! Instead, using teamwork, you all need to maintain the ship, fight off enemies, make sure areas are charged, and do so much more. The game is full of chaos and is quite tricky, but is really fun to play with a group of teenagers to adults, and very fulfilling when you do well at it.
Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a really lovely battle royale game, with some lovely graphics. There are a lot of different weapons for you to select, tons of action, and the battlefield feels absolutely huge with so much area to cover and explore.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
I swear this is like the only racing game I hear people talk about when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. It’s all the characters from Mario, but they are racing cars instead of trying to save princesses from castles. There are power-ups that can help you get ahead, lots of different tracks, and it’s just a decent game.
Rocket League
Rocket League is a soccer game that combines cars and soccer to make something that just flows. You and your team hit a ball around a really sleek looking field, trying to score goals, only you are a car and kicking is when you hit the car against the ball! You can drive on the roof of the arena, grab boosts and otherwise try to make trick shots. This is one of the most competitive multiplayer games on Switch!
Cuphead
Cuphead looks like something out of a book in Disney, where the graphics are hand-drawn and the gameplay is tough as nails. It’s a super challenging platformer where you can take on bosses and try to make it through. There is a lot of dodging, finger-gun shooting, and having a friend there with you to endure the number of deaths you are going to end up with is always helpful.
Tetris 99
Tetris 99 is the classic game of Tetris, where you are looking to slot blocks falling from the top of the screen into the right place, creating a full line, apart from that, there are a bunch of other players that you are trying to fight against. You can target and attack specific other players or try to keep your head down and just clear your board, but this extra challenge is had through having players to compete against.
ARMS
ARMS is a boxing-type fighting game where you and your friend can face-off, punching each other with your long, twisty arms through various different areas and worlds. It’s a fun game that takes advantage of the detachable controllers, using them as your boxing gloves, so the whole thing feels just right. It’s a fun game that has you battling your friend, attempting to keep standing in the arena.