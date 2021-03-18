Tiny Digital Factory has now launched GT Manager from the pit stop and released the racing management game at the heart of motorsport for iOS and Android devices.

GT Manager puts you in control of your own motorsport team, where you are able to master the art of the race as a racing team manager through an experience centred in tactical decision making done from the pit.

The game promises a deep immersive experience, where you will reinforce your expertise on the track and network with other leading experts to get ahead in the chaotic world of motorsport.

You control every aspect of the GT team, before, during and after the race. You will make major decisions regarding investments and budget management of the team. From the team’s factor, you can manage more aspects of the team’s life including their training and their sponsorship scouting.

On the track, however, there’ll be even more factors to consider. It’s not just about going faster than your rivals, but you also need to consider tire wear, car settings, and the information provided by your race team.

“GT Manager has been conceived by a team with many years of experience in developing racing games. GT Manager is the result of our expertise and we are proud to offer the first racing game fully developed, produced and edited by our Lyon-based studio from The Tiny Digital Factory”, explained Stéphane Baudet from The Tiny Digital Factory.

You can download GT Manager now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.