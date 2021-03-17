As the Charge Up event is coming to an end, devs are ready to forecasts some wild weather on the horizon as they announce an upcoming event called Weather Week. During this event Pokemon, loving windy and rainy weather conditions will pop up more often in the wild. The Weather Week event will commence from Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Details of the Event -

Throughout the event, players will be able to catch Castform as it will appear more often in the wild. Wingull and Ducklett will also appear frequently as they love windy and rainy weather.

Lucky players might encounter a Shiny Rainy Form Castform.

Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett will be hatching from 5 km Eggs.

Players can take part in multiple raids of different categories to catch some Legendary Pokemon and take part in exclusive field research to get a chance to catch Rainy Form Castform. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids.

One-star raids: Slowpoke, Tynamo, and more.

Slowpoke, Tynamo, and more. Three-star raids: Swellow, Pelipper, and more.

Swellow, Pelipper, and more. Five-star raids: Therian Forme Thundurus.

Therian Forme Thundurus. Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow.

Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow. Make sure to take part in exclusive Field Research and Timed Research where you will be able to catch Pokémon like Rainy Form Castform and more.

Exclusive spring-themed avatar items will be available in the shop to buy.

Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk, and more will be appearing frequently in the wild as they love windy and rainy weather. The following will appear from March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Skarmory, Taillow, Pidove, and more will also pop up more often. Players will get a chance to catch them from March 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to March 29, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Extra Bonus

Players can use Weather Boost to catch Pokemons in order to earn extra stardusts.

Therian Forme Thundurus with Therian Forme Tornadus will appear in five-star raids when the Weather Week event concludes.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

