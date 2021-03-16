Marvel’s Realm of Champions has recently released their latest patch, 2.1. The latest patch features the planetary Battleworld conflict which brings Queen Shuri of Wakanda to the game. She is on a mission to retrieve some missing stocks of Vibranium.

Along with the introduction of Queen Shuri, this patch will also focus on a lot of adjustments, balance changes and additional improvements for the upcoming patch 3.0. A new world of quest story event called Panther's Due is also coming in this patch.

In the story quest, players will be tasked with reclaiming Kimoyo Beads to return to the Kingdom of Wakanda. The Kimoyo Beads will available in various places and players will have to fight with multiple enemies in order to reclaim them.

Apart from that, there will also be a lot of new skins and gear sets for Black Panther, plus Vibranium-themed pieces of gear for your Hulk, Storm, Iron Legionnaire, Web Warrior, Super Soldier and Sorcerer Supreme. The Panther’s Due event will run from March 22 at 10:00 AM PST until April 20 at 10:00 AM PST.

Also, there will be a new Deathmatch Arena called Pleasant Hill which is a top-secret facility. Recently, it has been penetrated and you will play as the main character along with Patriot Garrison being tasked with securing the perimeters and the facility itself.

In order to provide a unique gameplay experience, the game has made significant changes in the battle rating and weapons have also had their attributes and abilities updated. A new passive has also been added to each and every weapon.

Marvel Realm of Champions is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

