Jemeyah is a 2D Action-adventure game developed by Genesis, an indie game developer all the way from the Phillippines. So, brace yourself to start your adventure with a cute robot, Jemeyah. The game features cute art style graphics right on your mobile devices.

After starting your adventure, players will encounter three beautiful stages and one epic boss. Carry on your journey by slashing numerous dangerous monsters and after successfully defeating each one, you will be able to claim a lot of resources and rewards.

The game features many different worlds that are waiting to be explored. While adventuring you can enjoy a lot of adventurous scenes and each world has its own style. The game graphics are lovely as they blend different elements with an artistic touch.

The most unique and often in-demand feature is that the game allows offline play. This could be good news for the players who have network issues or players who want to enjoy the game while travelling without draining their date. The game also has ambient music playing in the background and sound effects to make the game more engaging.

Lastly, the game is available for players of ages. Starting with kids, the game will be available for all to start their adventure right on the mobile device. The game is easy to learn and has a very smooth user interface, which is good news for players with low-end mobile devices.

If you're a fan of adventure games you can play Jemeyah right now. Slash many dangerous monsters and save the planet from an evil boss who is raiding the planet. The game is available on the Google Play Store and is a free-to-play that's supported through ads.

