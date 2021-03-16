Playdigious has released Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, the mobile version of Amplitude Studio’s roguelike dungeon crawler Dungeon of the Endless intended for iOS and Android devices.

This release of the game is different from the iPad version, built for mobile phones in addition to tablets and comes bundled with different pieces of downloadable content. This includes the DLC: Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team, Organic Matters and Bookworm in addition to the main game, and it will also support Korean and Japanese languages for the first time.

Of course, the game has also been fully optimised for mobile phones with a revamped interface to account for the smaller screen size. Cloud saves have also been implemented, allowing you to continue your playthrough across multiple devices.

It was also recently announced that the character Ayairi Whairydd, a previously secret hero on PC, will be available right from the beginning.

Dungeon of the Endless is a roguelike dungeon crawler where you need to protect generators from an endless wave of monsters. Using different heroes, you battle your way to the surface of Auriga and defeat the oncoming hordes.

Each member of the team has their own strengths and weaknesses to consider, making it a series of trade-offs when putting the squad together. It’s also important you collect resources such as dust to build defences which help fend off the enemy.

If you want to play Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, it’s available now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title which costs $7.99.

